Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.54.

STX stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

