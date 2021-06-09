Clarivate Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,755 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,433% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

