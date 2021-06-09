Clearshares LLC Buys Shares of 11,281 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.