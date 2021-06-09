Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.03. 1,196,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,465,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

