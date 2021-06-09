Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,149,391 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 80,376 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

