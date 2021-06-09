CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

