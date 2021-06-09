Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.