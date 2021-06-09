Colliers Securities Weighs in on The Toro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Toro in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Toro’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.