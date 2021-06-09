Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.76

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 1787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 461,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.