Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 149,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.