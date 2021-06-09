Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.72 ($6.73).

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.72 ($7.91). 3,793,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.77. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

