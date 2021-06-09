Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Elastic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elastic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

