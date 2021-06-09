Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

