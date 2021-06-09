Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

