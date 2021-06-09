Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.