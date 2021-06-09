Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $326.35 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.06. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

