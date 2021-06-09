Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

