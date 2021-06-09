Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CCUR alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CCUR and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $60.45, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Green Dot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.91 $23.13 million $1.29 34.19

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

Green Dot beats CCUR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.