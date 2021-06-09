Comparing XPeng (XPEV) and Its Peers

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare XPeng to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 917 2283 2600 147 2.33

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.59%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -24.48 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.44

XPeng’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XPeng peers beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

