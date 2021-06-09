Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,744 ($35.85). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 73,370 shares traded.

CCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

