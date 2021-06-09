Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.