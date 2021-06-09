Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 24,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

