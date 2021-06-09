Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. Sells 4,017 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $117,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CONN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 587,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.