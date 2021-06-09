Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $106,213.20 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $106,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

