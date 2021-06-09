Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,027. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

