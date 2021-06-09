Contrasting Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEMIG $4.89 billion 1.02 $555.62 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 11.35% 7.89% 2.55%

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00

CEMIG has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 541.51%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Summary

CEMIG beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.