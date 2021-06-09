Contrasting ContextLogic (WISH) and The Competition

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1015 3108 59 2.68

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 97.10%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 20.24%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -2.37 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.33

ContextLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.59% -5.97% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

