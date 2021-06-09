Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.53 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.65 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -6.27

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Vivint Smart Home on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

