Contrasting Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) & Its Competitors

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mitsubishi Estate to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi Estate and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mitsubishi Estate Competitors 113 493 590 18 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Mitsubishi Estate’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitsubishi Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion $1.28 billion 17.64 Mitsubishi Estate Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -22.97

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Mitsubishi Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mitsubishi Estate pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.25% 7.05% 2.30% Mitsubishi Estate Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate rivals beat Mitsubishi Estate on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

