Contrasting Stellantis (STLA) and Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 15.42 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.72

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stellantis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

