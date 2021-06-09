Contrasting The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The New Home and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home $507.41 million 0.22 -$32.82 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The New Home.

Volatility and Risk

The New Home has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The New Home and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than The New Home.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of The New Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of The New Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The New Home and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home -5.01% 3.45% 1.28% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Summary

Landsea Homes beats The New Home on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado. The company also offers general contracting, construction management and coordination, and escrow coordination services, as well as sales and marketing services to build homes for third-party property owners. The New Home Company Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

