CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce sales of $160.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

NYSE COR opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $3,053,261. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.