Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.44

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 17783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

