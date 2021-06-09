CoTrader Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $104,090.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

