Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $350.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $212.81 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

