Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

CR stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

