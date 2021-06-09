Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.10 and last traded at $129.11. 3,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $169,137,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

