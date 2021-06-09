Credit Suisse Group Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.70.

LB opened at C$44.48 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

