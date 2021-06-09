Credit Suisse Group Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $135.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $106.38 on Monday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

