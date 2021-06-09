Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPG. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.54.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

