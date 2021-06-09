Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.16

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 13946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

