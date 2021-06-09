Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.16

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 13946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.
CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
