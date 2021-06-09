Critical Contrast: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) versus Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zumiez and Digital Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 2 1 0 2.33 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zumiez currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 7.69% 15.92% 8.25% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zumiez and Digital Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $990.65 million 1.26 $76.23 million $3.05 15.92 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Zumiez beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

