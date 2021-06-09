Critical Review: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GFL Environmental and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73 Casella Waste Systems 0 2 2 1 2.80

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $68.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and Casella Waste Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.29 -$742.69 million $0.13 249.69 Casella Waste Systems $774.58 million 4.39 $91.11 million $0.83 79.69

Casella Waste Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. Casella Waste Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56% Casella Waste Systems 12.09% 17.54% 4.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats GFL Environmental on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2021, it owned and/or operated 46 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

