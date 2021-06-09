Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 105.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

CCI opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

