Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

CCI stock opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

