Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CRWS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

