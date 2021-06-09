Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,296,000 after purchasing an additional 162,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $6,376,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

