Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $56.33

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.33, but opened at $55.17. Cryoport shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 28 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,001 shares of company stock valued at $793,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

