CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,027.82 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $191,027.82 and approximately $2,529.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00263379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00041019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

