CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The company traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 264731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

